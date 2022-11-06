Goofy Movies Number Three

Not Available

This "complete show on one reel" starts with Super-Stupid Picture's "The Heel of a Nation", in which the narrator tells a humorous story while the audience sees scenes from a totally unrelated, unidentified silent movie. Then comes a "Wotaphony" newsreel. The last segment is a spoof of James A. FitzPatrick's Traveltalk series. We see a Pitts Fatrick Travel Squawk titled "A Visit to Schnozzle Isle." Schnozzle Isle is just off the coast of a Polynesian land which, when seen from the air, has a profile that looks remarkably (or perhaps not so remarkably) like 'Jimmy Durante' .