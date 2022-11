Not Available

A short film made by Academy Award-winning studio, Aardman Animations (creators of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep). Find yourself following the adventures of a humble caretaker, who is disturbed by a mysterious stranger on the roof. Who’s there? And the chase begins… room to room… up and down… somehow, mysteriously, just out of sight. But the elusive stranger is always one step ahead, leaving behind only a trail of gifts…