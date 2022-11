Not Available

Mortal combat erupts when two martial arts masters are killed by a gray haired master of the Crane Style. The deadly battle has a profound effect on a young student of Crane Style, whose stall was destroyed in the fight. However, his master pushes his training so ruthlessly that he rebels and seeks out his own style, the Firing Goose, which he plans to use in retaliation for his stall being wrecked. A new dimension in Kung Fu with wicked and unique forms.