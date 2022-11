Not Available

The Goose Lake International Music Festival held August 7–9, 1970 in Leoni Township, Michigan, "was one of the largest music events of its era", and featured many of the top rock music bands of the period. Savage Grace - All Along The Watchtower John Sebastian - Darling Be Home Soon, Harmonica Solo Teegarden & Vanwinkle Ten Years After - Sweet Little Sixteen Stooges - 1970 Mountain - Ain't Got A Dime Jam, Mississippi Queen