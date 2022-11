Not Available

These two tales based on the best-selling books by R.L. Stine have a reputation for giving viewers goose bumps. In "The House of No Return," new kid Chris Wakely is invited to join a club of brave kids. But first, he has to spend the night in a notoriously spooky house. In "The Haunted House Game," Nadine Platt and her friend, Jonathan Hall, discover an abandoned game in the closet of a creepy house and find themselves sucked into another world.