Goosebumps - The Scarecrow Walks at Midnight

There something funny about Jodie and Mark's grandparents' farm, but nobody's laughing, especially when twelve strange new scarecrows scare more than just the crows! Don't Go To Sleep: Matt Amsterdam wishes his family were different - until he wakes up from a nap in the attic to find that things are suddenly very different. Calling All Creeps: Ricky Beamer hopes for revenge when he puts a mean girl's phone number in a personal ad. But when he starts getting scary midnight calls, he's the one getting the creeps!