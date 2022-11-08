Not Available

Goosebumps - The Scarecrow Walks at Midnight

  • Horror
  • Family
  • Fantasy

There something funny about Jodie and Mark's grandparents' farm, but nobody's laughing, especially when twelve strange new scarecrows scare more than just the crows! Don't Go To Sleep: Matt Amsterdam wishes his family were different - until he wakes up from a nap in the attic to find that things are suddenly very different. Calling All Creeps: Ricky Beamer hopes for revenge when he puts a mean girl's phone number in a personal ad. But when he starts getting scary midnight calls, he's the one getting the creeps!

