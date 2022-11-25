Goosebumps: Welcome to Camp Nightmare

Not Available

The summer camp of Billy's dreams is turning out to be a total nightmare. The food stinks. The counselors are weird. And who or what is this vicious beast everyone calls "Sabre"? Things are getting worse by the minute! So why doesn't Uncle Al, the camp director, seem worried? Does the mystery of the Forbidden Bunk have something to do with Billy's fellow campers disappearing one by one? Either way Billy has had it! He is determined to find out what is going on before it is too late.