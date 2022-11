Not Available

Gopi Gopika Godavari is a Telugu-language film released on 10 July 2009. The film, starring Kamalinee Mukherjee, Venu Thottempudi, Krishna Bhagavan and Sana, was directed by Vamsy. Kamalinee Mukherjee as Gopika Venu Thottempudi as Gopi Krishna Bhagavan Sana Jayalalitha