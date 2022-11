Not Available

Goppinti Alludu is a family based movie in which, Murali Manohar(Balakrishna) is son of the industrialist SVR(SPB). He arrives India from Switzerland after finishing his graduation. SVR fixes a girl for him and asks him to marry her. To get rid of unwanted marriage, Maohar escapes back to Switzerland. Sowmya(Simran) is the grand daughter of Achyuta Ramayya(Satyanarayana). Achyuta Ramayya