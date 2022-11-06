Gopura Vasalile

Not Available

Gopura Vaasalile Starring by Karthik and Bhanupriya. A young man (Karthik) leads an unexciting life. His unemployed friends (Nasser and two others) pile up on him. Nasser and his friends see a pretty office going girl (Bhanupriya) and start following her. When Bhanupriya's father (V K Ramaswamy) notices this he abuses the guys and gets them jailed for eve teasing. Out of jail, Nasser and his friends hatch a plot to teach Bhanupriya and her father a lesson.They get hold of the Bhanupriya's office peon (Janakaraj) and start exchanging love letters written by Karthik to Bhanupriya...