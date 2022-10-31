Goraereul Chatneun Jajeongeo

Not Available

Eun-Chul (Park Ji-Bin) and Eun-Ha (Lee Seul-Gi) lives in a small village. They are the only family they have. One day, stubborn Eun-Ha begins to beg Eun-Chul to go and see a whale. Eun-Ha follows Eun-Chul all day long and keeps talking about the whale. To quiet her, Eun-Chul makes a false promise. Eun-Ha has a disease which is eroding her vision. Adults tell them that Eun-Ha should be sent to a good facility, but Eun-Chul can't separate from his sister. Eun-Chul decides to show a whale to Eun-Ha before she loses her vision completely. They begin travel from Namwon to Jangsaeng where they can see a whale. They travel their by bicycle. Along the way to Jangsaeng, Eun-Chul and Eun-Ha meet Duk-Soo (Lee Moon-Sik). Eun-Chul and Eun-Ha have a warm feelings towards him like the father they never had ...