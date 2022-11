Not Available

British guitarists Gordon Giltrap and Raymond Burley perform a pair of concerts -- one in a church, one in a country manor -- smoothly merging their signature individual styles into a new, synergistic sound on tunes such as "Ravensbourn." The duo also plays "Maddie Goes West," "Down the River," "Izabella's Wedding" and more. This release includes both concerts in their entirety and an interview with the artists.