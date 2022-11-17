Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Not Available

At 80 years old (and currently recording another album), Gordon Lightfoot continues to entertain and enlighten. Personal archive materials and studio sessions paint an intimate picture of an artist in his element, candidly revisiting his idealistic years in Yorkville's coffeehouses, up through stadium tours and the hedonistic '70s. Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Barbra Streisand are only a handful of the stars whose recordings of "Early Morning Rain" and other hits helped Lightfoot's artistry leap across borders, but no matter how far his music travelled, he continued to write passionately about the country he called home. As fellow music icon Burton Cummings sums it up, "Gordon's stuff screamed Canada." With his instantly recognizable voice and masterful guitar playing, Gordon Lightfoot remains influential and timeless. -Alexander Rogalski