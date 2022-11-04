Not Available

Gore Whore

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ill-Tex Productions

When a lab assistant steals an important formula and all its documentation from Dr. Whitman, he hires a bottom-of-the-barrel private eye, Chase Barr, to locate it. When Barr digs deeper into the case he finds the lab assistant is actually a dead street whore and the "formula" is a reanimation agent that, with the consumption of human blood, is keeping her alive! In trying to retrieve the formula, Chase is given a rollercoaster ride through hell as the whore reanimates corpses to attack him and help her hold onto the formula.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images