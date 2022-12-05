Not Available

Studio's 2000 ever-brilliant director John Travis brings you his most ambitious fuckfest to date with Gored! For anyone who's ever shot a load at the thought of being impaled on a matador's cock come Studio 2000 exclusives, Spanish sex gods Rafael Alencar and Rafael Carreras in a guaranteed to be classic bullfighting epic combining the color and flavor of old Mexico with some of the most blazingly hot powerhouse fucking, mammoth dick deep-throating, expert asslicking, and fingerbanging ever caught on film.