Known as the “Most Gored Bullfighter in History,” Antonio Barrera has been stabbed 23 times by his horned adversary. Barrera may not be the most graceful bullfighter, but his unyielding fervor has carried him through each gore. Now with a wife and two children, his career poses a threat to his family’s stability and Barrera must grapple with saying goodbye to a passion he’s had his whole life.