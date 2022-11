Not Available

It was July of 1984 when four friends went out to camp in the Alabama countryside, a region very similar to Flores da Cunha, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Jorge, the shy, and Ana, the hippie, were excited to spend the summer with their friends Christina, the little girl, and her first love, Frank, the cool guy. However, their car broke in the middle of nowhere, leaving them stranded in the house of an old lady named Gorete.