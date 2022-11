Not Available

Go ahead and gorge yourself on this triple whammy. Master director Bruce Cam’s yearly outdoor feature brings leather legend Ray Dragon back to the screen, unforgettably paired with TITAN’s legend-in-the-making, Dred Scott. After a scene crammed with stunning and sweaty reversals, these monumental guys are joined by seven other rough and rugged TITANMen on the towering cliffs of the upper Grand Canyon! A primitive and majestic setting that’s the embodiment of TITAN masculinity.