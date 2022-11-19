Goripalayam

Not Available

Azhagar, son of a police constable, is tempted to take bad habits seeing his father in his younger days. Azhagar along with his friends incur the wrath of everyone though they are good-hearted and ready to help others. Fate comes in the form of rich and influential Kazhuvanadhan's family. His sons Karutha Pandi and Viruman are feared by everyone. The brothers mistake their sister of falling in love with Azhagar and kills her. They cover it up as suicide. Now they go behind Azhagar. But sequence of events leaves Kazhuvanathan dead and the blame falls on the four friends. In a bid to take revenge on them, Viruman hires a contract killer Pandi (Vikranth), who is in the business only to educate his young brother. Whats happens after this forms the climax. It is gore and bloodshed all the way.