The martial arts sensation, Shuny Bee, strikes the city of Kathmandu as the Gorkha Protector, to stop the human trafficking of young innocent girls. Although it is a fiction movie, it is based on what is happening in real life situations for a long time in country of Nepal. He pledges to bring an end to this evil vice that has plagued his hometown. His dedication, determination and discipline play an important role to take down the gang lord of the trade market and bring peace and harmony to the city. An action packed drama for human rights with no wires, no animation, and no special effects!