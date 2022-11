Not Available

Four actors compete for the role of Jesus - a black revolutionary, a bisexual hippie, a Jew, and a feminist. When all four are rejected, they hit the road on bad-ass motorcycles, bound for glory in New York City. But when a run-in with a gang of Elvises ends in murder, they find themselves taken prisoner in a little town called Jackville - where folk don't take kindly to blasphemers. The Jesuses fall prey to an evil conspiracy that can only lead to the Apocalypse.