Gosei Sentai Dairanger: The Movie

The film version of Gosei Sentai Dairanger premiered in Japan on April 17, 1993, at the Toei Super Hero Fair '93. Directed by Shōhei Tōjō and written by Noboru Sugimura, the movie was originally shown as a triple feature alongside the film versions of Kamen Rider ZO and Tokusou Robo Janperson. The main villain of the film is an original monster, named the Duke of Trump (トランプ公爵 Toranpu Kōshaku?), who gathers four of the Dairangers' previous adversaries to defeat them. While the movie was filmed between episodes 5–6 and 7–8, its story takes place after episode 8 due to the appearance of Dairen-ō. Interestingly, Shohei Shibata, the young actor who played Hiroshi in Kamen Rider ZO would later join the cast of Dairanger as Akomaru, son of the main villain Shadam.