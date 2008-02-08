2008

Gospel Hill

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 2008

Studio

Full Glass Films

Gospel Hill tells the intersecting story of two men in the fictional South Carolina town of Julia. Danny Glover plays John Malcolm, the son of a slain civil rights activist. Jack Herrod (Tom Bower) is the former sheriff who never got to the bottom of the murder. Their paths begin to cross when a development corporation comes to town with plans to raze Julia's historic Gospel Hill.

Cast

Danny GloverJohn Malcolm
Julia StilesRosie
Giancarlo EspositoDr. Palmer
Taylor KitschJoel Herrod
Tom BowerJack Herrod
Nia LongMrs. Palmer

