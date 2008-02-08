Gospel Hill tells the intersecting story of two men in the fictional South Carolina town of Julia. Danny Glover plays John Malcolm, the son of a slain civil rights activist. Jack Herrod (Tom Bower) is the former sheriff who never got to the bottom of the murder. Their paths begin to cross when a development corporation comes to town with plans to raze Julia's historic Gospel Hill.
|Danny Glover
|John Malcolm
|Julia Stiles
|Rosie
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Dr. Palmer
|Taylor Kitsch
|Joel Herrod
|Tom Bower
|Jack Herrod
|Nia Long
|Mrs. Palmer
