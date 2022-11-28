Gospel of Jesus's Wife

Not Available

Damaged and fragile, a fragment of ancient papyrus has unleashed a new interpretation of a religious story we thought we knew. In one of the most startling discoveries in recent memory, scholars confirm that a codex written in the ancient Coptic language refers to the wife of Jesus. Dr. Karen King, a Harvard professor, reveals that the papyrus bears the line "Jesus said to them, my wife..." It doesn't prove Jesus was married, but it raises questions about that possibility--and how some early Christians viewed the role of women in the church.