Gossamer Conglomerate consists of hand-manipulated material, optically printed under closely controlled and monitored lighting situations. The film explores the delicate nature of film by placing the fluttering colors of "fresh" film materials upon a colorless base of film destroyed by the molecular breakdown associated with "vinegar syndrome." The film represents the life cycle of film and its rebirth as a new and personal work and is suggestive of a butterfly's flight from the darkness of the chrysalis.