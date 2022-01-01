Gossip : Live at T in the Park

Not Available

The 2007 festival took place on the 6th, 7th and 8 July 2007 - the first time the festival had been held over three days. The first 35,000 tickets went on sale shortly after the 2006 festival and were sold within 70 minutes. The final batch of tickets, released on the 9th of March, sold out in less than 20 minutes. The first day was marred by traffic congestion with up to 13 hours of delays and 12 miles of tailbacks on the southbound M90 motorway. The organisers are now considering expanding the festival's capacity so that it can seriously challenge Glastonbury Festival.