Not Available

Gossip Nation follows the conflicts and dramas of a community of African immigrants and refugees that have settled in Blacktown, (Sydney). The film is told primarily through ‘Kemi’, an unemployed Nigerian teen girl who unknowingly wreaks havoc in her community through gossip. Producer Daniel Okoduwa has recently been recognised as one of the 100 most influential African-Australians for his work promoting African film and music by the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia (FECCA). Gossip Nation is the first Australian Nollywood film.