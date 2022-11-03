Not Available

Got 2 Believe Lorenz is a young wedding photographer who does not believe in happy endings. One day, he gets an offer from his cousin for a chance to be an international photographer. But here's the catch, he needs to have an exclusive pictorial with Toni, who constantly appears in weddings being covered by him. Toni, tagged as the perennial bridesmaid, is a 25-year-old wedding coordinator. She creates the perfect wedding for her clients. She is believed to remain single until the rest of her life if she would not meet her Mr. Right at her current age a family curse.