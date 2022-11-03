Not Available

Got 2 Believe

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Star Cinema – ABS-CBN Film Productions

Got 2 Believe Lorenz is a young wedding photographer who does not believe in happy endings. One day, he gets an offer from his cousin for a chance to be an international photographer. But here's the catch, he needs to have an exclusive pictorial with Toni, who constantly appears in weddings being covered by him. Toni, tagged as the perennial bridesmaid, is a 25-year-old wedding coordinator. She creates the perfect wedding for her clients. She is believed to remain single until the rest of her life if she would not meet her Mr. Right at her current age a family curse.

Cast

Claudine Barretto
Nikki ValdezKaren
Cherry Pie PicacheLuisa Villacosta
Noel TrinidadToni's Dad
Laura JamesThea
Alwyn UytingcoYoung Lorenz

View Full Cast >

Images