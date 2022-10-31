Gotan Project La Revancha Del Tango Live

Not Available

This DVD features the Gotan Project caught live in Paris performing 16 tracks (four of which are encores) along with bonus studio session footage, a segment on the Grotan Project on Tour and Victor Villena 11 Years old. A free-floating film without words or story, and one that is in constant motion to the strains of music. Prisca Lobjoy, art director and video artist for Gotan Project, created all the video performances screened during this live-show and saw a film of the actual event as the logical next step. The images and sensations on the DVD give a unique insight into the pure pleasure the musicians derive from the creative musical process both in studio and on tour. Universal. 2005.