Gotan Project Live Lunatico

Not wanting to replicate what their debut, "La Revancha Del Tango", had achieved musically, the group has a decidedly stronger emphasis on the organic roots of tango on "Lunatico" and utilized a host of local musicians from Buenos Aires; a complete string section, two emcees, a trombonist, and Argentine piano legend and long time Gotan collaborator Gustavo Beytelmann. The result is their most accomplished work yet. "The beats are sparse and liquid, and the transition from Buenos Aires bordello to European dance floor is seamless" - Rolling Stone. "A jiggy melange of tango with a dab of dub" - Entertainment Weekly. "...an intriguing blend of traditional, passionate tango with cool, contemporary electronica" - LA Times. XL. 2006.