Gotan Project: Tango 3.0 Live at The Casino de Paris

2011

The atmosphere of GOTAN PROJECT's live performance at the CASINO DE PARIS has been captured here in High Definition for your enjoyment by the award winning music filmmaker Fabien Raymond. For the past decade, GOTAN PROJECT have been taking their music to tango lovers around the world. A GOTAN PROJECT show is a total sensual experience, enhanced by the stunningly evocative visuals of Prisca Lobjoy, whose work as GOTAN PROJECT's artistic director has played an integral part in shaping the GOTAN aesthetic right from the start. Lobjoy's stage visuals offer the viewer a landscape rich with fragmented, abstracted images that literally pulse with the music as if caught in the dance. We see dancers fall from the sky, a golden girl swings back and forth, surreal fairy tales unfold before one's eyes.