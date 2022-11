Not Available

Video clips from an eclectic mix of goth bands are featured on this program. The videos include Switchblade Symphony's "Clown," The Wake's "Christine," Christian Death's "Romeo's Distress," Eva O.'s "Children of the Light," Alien Sex Fiend's "Ignore the Machine," Red Lorry Yellow Lorry's "Spinning Round," The Prophetess's "Avalon," Lords of the New Church's "Open Your Eyes" and Chameleons U.K.'s "In Shreds."