Goth Nymphos

Not Available

Lola Fae is a horned-up and punked-out school gitl, a twisted little hellraiser who's been VERY bad. SO bad that she's landed her slutty ass in detention under the watchful eye of Professor Mick Blue. With her black lipstick, thigh-high stockings, and fishnet top, tantalizing temptress Karma Rx is a goth's dream come true. But Karma's got dreams of her own and chief among them is getting her brains fucked out. Raunchy teen Jewelz Blu is ready and waiting for a thick cock to fill her up. So when Small Hands arrives to have his way with her, Jewelz is one grateful little slut. Goth Beauty Ivy Lebelle's voluptuous body can barely be contained in her skimpy leather one-piece. So it's no surprise that Small Hands can barely contain HIMSELF when he lays his eyes on Ivy as she dances and gyrates, flaunting her killer curves.