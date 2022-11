Not Available

Documentary / Music/Musical - This is the Goth Music Documentary film you've been waiting for from Cleopatra Records! Five years in the making, this film captures the the history and the future of Goth thru interviews of the Genre's biggest stars, complete with a Goth Music soundtrack to literally die for! It's all here - the music, the artists, the culture, the sex, the debauchery, the fashion and lifestyle of the Goth Universe!