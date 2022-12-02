Gotham Fish Tales

Not Available

Gotham is famed for its eccentrics. But in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty thrives a little known subculture. "New York City is a playground for the rich and famous," says one of its members, "but for me it’s just a big ol’ fishing hole, and I catch plenty of fish." Once dead waters now harbor 370 species of fish. But the most interesting species are the people. The fishing cabbie who uses spark plugs for sinkers. The professional fisherman struggling to hold onto his livelihood. First-rate storytellers all, they share their love of their passion -- and their city.