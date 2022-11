Not Available

The aristocratic, wealthy France-born Boudine family move to New Orleans in the mid-1800s to make their way in America. Then their beautiful youngest daughter cross paths with the fiancé of the legendary Queen of Louisiana Voodoo, Marie Laveau. They have a baby and try to keep it a secret, but Madame Laveau finds out and decides that the entire family deserves the focus of Laveau's most destructive curse.