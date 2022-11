Not Available

This DVD is a 3 hour compilation of 40 full videoclips with bands such as Clock DVA, Foetus, Pigface, Killing Joke, Chrome, Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV, Christian Death, Eva O Halo Experience and many others. This DVD contains material from the 3 VHS's Industrial Revolution 1, Industrial Revolution 2, and Gothic Industrial Alternative Visuals.