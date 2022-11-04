Not Available

This Indian documentary had its world premiere in Paris. Told simply and straightforwardly, the film traces the life of Buddha, from humble priest to religious icon. The central character's search for wisdom and inner peace may not seem like ideal visual fare, but director Rajbana Khanna makes it so. Emphasis is placed upon Buddha's relationship with the land, conveyed by lyrical shots of India's vast and varied terrain. Prior to its official release, Gotoma the Buddha was feted with a "special mention" at the 1957 Cannes Film Festival; few viewers will hold it in lesser esteem.