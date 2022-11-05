Gouden ketenen

Not Available

Lona, a young woman who has no memories of her past, has been adopted by the rich industrialist Van Haaften. She is loved by Henri van Rhenen, a neighbour whose mother still mourns the loss of her daughter, who disappeared twenty years ago under mysterious circumstances. Lona has another suitor, Frans van Borselen, who hopes to marry her so that he can pay his gambling debts with her foster-father's money. Van Haaften discovers that Frans has been cheating at cards and offers him a revolver so that he can end his life honourably.