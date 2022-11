Not Available

Gour Hari Das, a freedom fighter who works in Khadi Kraft and lives along with his wife & son, lives a content life in his neighborhood. However, one day when his son is unable to secure college admission for lack of a Freedom Fighter's Certificate, he feels the need to establish his identity. In the quest for this piece of paper to prove his authenticity to his son, his neighbors & to the world, he begins a journey that sucks up almost his entire life.