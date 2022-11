Not Available

Washington, D.C., punkers Government Issue perform live in this two-concert DVD. Filmed during a 1985 tour of California, both shows highlight songs from the albums "Joy Ride" and "The Fun Just Never Ends." Lead singer John Stabb belts out tunes including "Puppet on a String," "4-Wall Hermit," "World Caved In," "Hear the Scream," "Blending In" and "Mad at Myself," igniting audiences at both venues into full-blown punker frenzy.