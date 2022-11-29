Goviin Zereglee

Not Available

A young teacher in Russian is promoted school director in a small Gobi village. Upon his arrival, he uses the few available resources to gain the villager’s trust. He makes rapidly new friends, such as the a young post office lady, a tractor driver unable to express his real feelings or a zealous environmental protection inspector who is trying to arrest illegal antelope hunters. One night, the school director recognizes one of the poachers. He will have to take an important decision.