Not Available

Gowri (Sumanth) is a motorcycle mechanic living in Dhoolpet area of Hyderabad. Shweta (Charmme Kaur) is a college student who is the daughter of media baron Chandra Shekhar (Vizag Prasad). Gowri and Shweta fall in love with each other to the disapproval of Chandra Shekhar. He seeks the help of a mafia leader Sarkar (Atul Kulkarni) to separate Gowri and Shweta. The rest of the story is all about how Gowri overcomes Shweta's father and Sarkar to gain Shweta's hand in marriage.