Gogol sets out to Puri to spend his summer holidays with his mother and U.S. returned father and come across Mandar Villa,better known as Hanabari, due to its deserted and haunted appearance. It attracts his attention from the very first day as he had heard about it before. Gogol comes to know that people, once they go inside the house, disappear mysteriously. The curious kid sets out on a mission to seek the real story.