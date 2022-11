Not Available

Not satisfied with his achievements as a child actor, Yat (Kaito Yoshimura) is now pursuing his dream to be a musician. His high school friends Takuma (Kodai Asaka), a photographer, and Yumika (Yukino Kishii), Takuma's ex, are also feeling discontent with their lives and with thoughts they cannot tell each other. With unforgettable singing by Yoshimura and vivid performances by up-and-coming stars, director Yutaro Nakamura has created a raw, "now-or-never" film.