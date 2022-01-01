Grace and Mercy

Not Available

Marie Jose Poux runs an orphanage responsible for over 60 children and her brother, Ben Constant, who is the "Mayor" of one of the largest tent cities in Port-au-Prince. Combining unprecedented access with cinema-vérité footage, director Luis Peña paints a beautiful portrait of a brother and sister team who have dedicated their lives to rebuilding their home country of Haiti. Shot over the course of the year following the devastating January 12th, 2010 earthquake, the film aims to show how Haiti survives -- no matter what -- and will one day thrive again.