Not Available

Drama - Grace Surpasses is a story about perseverance in a country where peace is an ancient relic and hope is a dangerous luxury. With nowhere to hide, each new day brings the potential for danger. By focusing on the experiences of one child, we get a glimpse into the day to day realities of life in Southern Sudan, where the absence of clean drinking water, public health and a consistent food supply make even the most basic necessities of life a constant struggle. grace and her family manage to thrive in the face of adversity until a personal tragedy threatens to destroy Grace's hope. - Daniel Door Abraham, Angelina Abuy, Mary Achok