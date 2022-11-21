Graceful Girls

Not Available

26 year-old school-teacher and Calisthenics lover Brianna Lee pursues her lifelong dream to finally win Calisthenics' most prestigious title, the 'Most Graceful Girl' competition. After placing second three years in a row, and being controversially stripped of the State Title, she knows this year is her last chance to win. With the help of uncompromising, legendary coach Diane Synnott, the grande Dame of the re birthed 'Regent Calisthenics Club' she struggles to perfect her routine, lay all her ghosts to rest and produce the best performance of her life.