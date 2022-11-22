Gracie Jiu-jitsu In Action - Vol 1

Not Available

See Grand Master Helio Gracie's historical battles against Japanese Jiu-Jitsu champions Kato and Kimura, which took place in the 1950's. Also watch the 1975 Team Gracie vs. Team Karate challenge, which took place on tile flooring, where Rorion, Relson, and the legendary Rolls Gracie were pitted against various karate black belts. Plus, Rorion in the first publicized NHB match in the US, where he fights a world-renowned Kickboxing champion who asked to keep his identity unknown. It also includes many fights of Gracie Jiu-Jistu students as well as the grueling match between Rickson Gracie and the feared brawler "King Zulu". Bonus Footage includes: The unedited footage of Helio Gracie's classic match with Kato. Also, see what is like a day with Helio Gracie at his ranch in Brazil. Plus, and the young gun Ralek Gracie in his first real fight!