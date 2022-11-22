Gracie Jiu-jitsu In Action - Vol 2

Not Available

This DVD documents many fights which occurred in the years just prior to Rorion's creation of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Including Royce Gracie's first fight with Jason De Lucia (The second match was in UFC II) and the Hapkido master who fights Rorion can't seem to understand why he keeps getting choked out. You will also see Royler and Royce Gracie compete in black belt judo competitions and prove repeatedly that Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is more than just a sport. Also included are some of Rickson Gracie's fights, one against a Russian which took place at the Gracie Academy and the other is the classic fight of his, on the beach in Rio de Janeiro. Bonus Footage Ryron and Rener of the new generation of Gracie's, competing in incredible matches against some of today's best grapplers: "King of the Cage" champion Joe Stevenson, Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Cassio Werneck, Todd Margolis and much more!